Tangedco privatisation a distant dream, says minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: With the union government trying hard to privatise power distribution, Chief Minister MK Stalin has been preventing it by all means and the Dravidian Model government will never allow it to happen, stated minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Saturday.

Addressing the conference of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Engineers Union, minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the strength of Tangedco staff is on par with the transport department.

Tamil Nadu’s economy has been termed the second largest economy in the country due to the development of the industries and the Tangedco has contributed to this achievement on a larger level.

The sincerity and dedication of the Tangedco staff ensured that power cuts were minimal even during times of natural disasters and we have achieved the status of rectifying the technical snag in a short period, he said.

To strengthen the department, the process to fill existing vacancies is under way. He said that the union government has been trying to privatise the electricity board in Tamil Nadu by various means but the Chief Minister has been fighting the Centre’s move consistently. “The Dravidian Model will never allow privatisation of EB in Tamil Nadu at any cost,” assured the minister.