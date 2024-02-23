Begin typing your search...

Tangedco official caught taking bribe from cop

The official was caught while accepting the bribe amount.

22 Feb 2024
Representative Image

MADURAI: A Tangedco assistant engineer was caught red-handed while taking a bribe from a DVAC official himself in Ramanathapuram on Thursday. When R Ammasikani (35) from Kavalkulam, A Grade II constable, approached the Sikkal Tangedco office for a new service connection for a house built in his wife’s name,Malaisamy sought Rs 7,000 as bribe. The official was caught while accepting the bribe amount.

