Tangedco executive engineer, assistant held for taking bribe in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths arrested a Tangedco executive engineer and his assistant for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to provide a 3-phase power supply for an indoor badminton court in Tiruchy, on Monday.

The application for a 3-phase power supply for the badminton court by Srinivasan, a resident of Indira Nagar in KK Nagar, was pending. When he approached the executive engineer Chandrasekar (58) for processing the application, the latter demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Based on Srinivasan’s complaint, the DVAC team went to the Tangedco office on Monday and caught Chandrasekar red-handed while accepting the money from Srinivasan. Chandrasekar’s assistant Krishnamurthy was also arrested.