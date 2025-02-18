Begin typing your search...

    Tangedco executive engineer, assistant held for taking bribe in Tiruchy

    DVAC team went to the Tangedco office on Monday and caught Chandrasekar red-handed while accepting the money from Srinivasan

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Feb 2025 8:09 PM IST
    Tangedco executive engineer, assistant held for taking bribe in Tiruchy
    X

    Representative image

    TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths arrested a Tangedco executive engineer and his assistant for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to provide a 3-phase power supply for an indoor badminton court in Tiruchy, on Monday.

    The application for a 3-phase power supply for the badminton court by Srinivasan, a resident of Indira Nagar in KK Nagar, was pending. When he approached the executive engineer Chandrasekar (58) for processing the application, the latter demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000.

    Based on Srinivasan’s complaint, the DVAC team went to the Tangedco office on Monday and caught Chandrasekar red-handed while accepting the money from Srinivasan. Chandrasekar’s assistant Krishnamurthy was also arrested.

    Tangedcobribe caseTiruchy
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick