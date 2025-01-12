Tamils have contributed to growth of many countries: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamils who had migrated from the state to many countries centuries ago, have contributed greatly for the development of the respective nations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

Addressing the World Tamil Diaspora Day here, he said the Tamil language was the "umbilical cord" linking all.

"The ancestors of many who have assembled here would have left the motherland (India-Tamil Nadu) about a 100, 200 years ago. With their untiring effort, sweat and sacrifice, they developed those countries," he said.

Only because of them did deserts became lush and green, the barren surface turned into black-topped roads, many ports were constructed and the labourers worked in rubber and sugarcane plantations and those countries flourished as a result, the CM said.

Stalin assured Tamil Nadu was there to embrace the subsequent generations of such Tamil people who had migrated long ago and listed out the various welfare initiatives meant for the diaspora.

He particularly highlighted "Vergalai Thedi" (In search of roots), an initiative which helps the diaspora members to connect with their ancestral places and their relatives in the state.

Diaspora members, including elected representatives from various countries participated.