Tamils can’t afford misappropriation of Valluvam: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that the people of the State must firmly resist attempts to misappropriate or distort the legacy of Tiruvalluvar, referring to efforts made by the BJP and right-wing forces, slamming them for distorting the saint poet through ideological lenses that are incompatible with his teachings.

Speaking at the release of the book Valluvvar Marai–Vairamuthu Urai, authored by poet Vairamuthu, Stalin said that the Tirukkural remains a timeless text with enduring relevance, even two millennia after its composition.

The event, held at the Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai, was attended by senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who received the first copy of the book from the Chief Minister.

“Tiruvalluvar is not just a mere poet of yore; he is a revolutionary who advocated equality, rational thought, and social justice. His line ‘Pirapokkum Ella Uyirkkum’ (all lives are equal by birth), still holds powerful significance,” Stalin said.

He cautioned against ongoing efforts to impose ideological distortions on Tiruvalluvar’s identity. “Due to the absence of figures of comparable moral weight in Aryan traditions, there are now attempts to seize and misrepresent our Valluvar. It is more a theft than deception,” Stalin said, urging the entire Tamil community to oppose such ideological impositions.

Stalin described Vairamuthu’s commentary as a significant addition to the long tradition of Kural’s interpretations, praising the poet’s ability to fuse literary elegance with moral clarity.

He also called for the Tirukkural to be recognised as India’s national moral text and urged the Centre to establish a major institution in Delhi to promote its values across the country. “Valluvam must not remain confined to Tamil identity. It must be disseminated as a universal philosophy.”

Highlighting the Dravidian model government’s initiatives, such as Kural Week, student conventions, oratorical contests and cultural events, Stalin said these efforts aim to strengthen the ethical foundation of Tamil society. “Where Kural ethics thrive, Manu-based discrimination cannot survive,” he asserted.

He said that the heat of his uncompromising ideals will ultimately scorch those attempting to appropriate Tiruvalluvar. “The Kural is a sun that continues to shine across generations.”

Citing a Tirukkural passage that describes the crow sharing food, Vairamuthu urged the Union government to release funds to the state, highlighting the GST share taken from the State.