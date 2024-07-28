TamilRockers admin caught while recording Dhanush's 'Raayan' at Trivandrum theatre

CHENNAI: Jeb Stephen Raj, one of the admins of the infamous TamilRockers movie piracy website, was arrested by the Kochi City Cyber Police on Friday, according to media reports. He was caught red-handed at the prominent Aries Plex theatre in Thiruvananthapuram while recording Dhanush's latest release 'Raayan'.

The police arrested Stephen, who hails from Madurai, on the basis of a complaint given by producer Supriya Menon for releasing a pirated version of the Malayalam movie 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil', just a day after its theatrical release.

During the investigation, the police also found that the culprit had pirated recent movies like 'Maharaja' and 'Kalki 2898 AD'. A cyber forensics team is examining his phone to find more information.

For every upload, Jeb Stephen Raj, who also works at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, receives 5,000 from the TamilRockers team.

The modus operandi involves placing a mobile phone in the cup holder in the theatre to secretly record a film. The pirated copy is then shared with members through WhatsApp.