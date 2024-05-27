Tamil Nadu: Farmers in Delta region insist on 22% moisture level for paddy procurement

TIRUCHY: Farmers are continuing to voice their request for the relaxation in moisture levels of paddy for procurement. They have sought to allow up to 22 per cent of moisture against the usual 17 per cent. If not, the present conditions will certainly pose a problem to almost all farmers.

Farmers said that, as per the procurement policy paddy with 17 per cent moisture is only allowed for procurement. However, in most of the procurement seasons, the climatic conditions go otherwise. So, sticking to the moisture level of 17 per cent would be highly difficult. So, the government should consider the climate factors and relax the moisture condition to 22 per cent.

“We have been appealing to the government to permanently revise the moisture condition to 22 per cent and we have represented this to the Central teams too whenever they visited the Delta region,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

He said that ensuring 17 per cent moisture level is near to impossible during the procurement seasons in the Delta region.