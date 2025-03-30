Tamilisai urges Vijay to strengthen anti-DMK stand, slams Stalin over MGNREGA scheme

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday urged actor-turned-politician Vijay to take a firmer stance against the ruling DMK, emphasising that his political discourse lacks clarity and depth.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a medical camp in Manapakkam, Tamilisai said, “If Vijay truly wishes to make an impact in politics, he must sharpen his opposition to the DMK. His films are dubbed into multiple languages and enjoyed by audiences across states. But why should his political stand be limited? His speech appears ambiguous.”

Drawing a parallel between Vijay’s personal choices and state infrastructure projects, she remarked, “As his career flourished, Vijay moved from Saligramam to Panaiyur. Similarly, as Tamil Nadu’s economy expands, a new airport in Parandur is crucial. The Centre does not unilaterally decide on such projects—the Tamil Nadu government selects the location".

Tamilisai also launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of misleading the public on the BJP’s stance regarding the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. “The DMK falsely accuses the BJP of blocking the scheme, but the truth is that funds have been withheld due to irregularities in Tamil Nadu’s implementation. The Union Minister has already clarified that money will be released only after proper audits. The DMK, which never honoured Mahatma Gandhi, is now pretending to champion his name,” she said.

Tamilisai further slammed the state government for its mismanagement of healthcare, claiming that Mudhalvar Marundhagams are running out of essential medicines.

On growing cracks within the DMK-led alliance, she observed, “Parties like VCK, CPI and CPM, and TVK have begun voicing their dissatisfaction. Whether other parties acknowledge it or not, the people of Tamil Nadu will place the BJP at the forefront.”

When asked about AIADMK veteran KA Sengottaiyan’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamilisai denied any knowledge of the discussion.

Regarding speculation about her return as BJP’s state president, Tamilisai clarified, “In BJP, leaders who have completed a six-year term can return after a certain period. However, I remain committed to my current responsibilities.”