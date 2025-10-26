Tamilisai slams Stalin for ‘celebrating cinema amid citizens’ rain misery’

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of “reveling in cinematic celebrations” while the people of Tamil Nadu were reeling under heavy rains and widespread flooding.

In a statement, the former Telangana governor said the State was “grappling helplessly” under the spell of continuous rainfall, but the Chief Minister seemed more interested in celebrating with filmmakers than addressing people’s distress.

“When the people across Tamil Nadu are struggling under the onslaught of incessant rains, the Chief Minister, instead of visiting those affected, is seen clasping the hands of director Mari Selvaraj on screen,” she said in a statement, playing on the word ‘Mari’, which means rain in Tamil.

Taking a swipe at Stalin’s recent public appearance with the filmmaker, Tamilisai said, “The Chief Minister, who proudly calls the Deputy Chief Minister his ‘son,’ now seems unbothered about the sons of farmers who are in despair. He appears content admiring a ‘Bison’ on screen instead.”

“Sports and arts must indeed be encouraged, but the lives of ordinary citizens cannot be treated like a game. While the people are drenched in rain, the Chief Minister is busy showering praise on the director. This is not the time for cinematic applause but for compassionate governance. The people will respond to this neglect in 2026,” she warned.