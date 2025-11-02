Tamilisai slams DMK over misleading claims on SIR of voter roll

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday criticised at the ruling DMK for “deliberately misrepresenting” the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the party of misleading the public for political motives.

In a rebuttal, she said, “The DMK has exposed its ignorance by calling the Special Intensive Revision as Special Intensive Registration. When the Deputy Chief Minister himself is unable to state what SIR stands for, it is evident that he hardly understands the process. They are blindly opposing it for political reasons.”

Explaining the objectives of the SIR, the former governor said the exercise aims at ensuring the inclusion of new voters above 18 years, deletion of names of deceased persons, and removal of duplicate entries. “The entire process is completely transparent,” she added.

As per the Election Commission’s schedule, the door-to-door verification will be conducted from November 4 to December 4, followed by a period for objections and corrections from December 9 to January 8, 2026. Complaints will be verified till January 31, and the final verified list will be published on February 7, 2026.

Noting that the SIR is being conducted in 12 states, including BJP-ruled ones, she accused the DMK of opposing the exercise out of fear. “The DMK does not want this cleansing process because they thrive on malpractices. They are worried that the bogus voters they added during their own drives will be removed by the Election Commission’s intensive revision,” she charged.