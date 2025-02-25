Tamilisai questions Selvaperundhagai’s loyalty to the Congress leadership, accuses DMK of narrow-minded politics

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday questioned the loyalty and the leadership of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperundhagai, wondering whether his allegiance lies with Sonia Gandhi or MK Stalin.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Tamilisai took umbrage with Selvaperunthagai’s announcement to hoist a black flag during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Coimbatore.

"It is intriguing to note that Selvaperundhagai cancelled his trip to Thiruparankundram at the behest of MK Stalin. This raises serious doubts about his leadership and allegiance. Is Selvaperundhagai’s leader Sonia Gandhi or MK Stalin? The Congress party workers are perplexed, and it is imperative that Selvaperundhagai sets the record straight," Tamilisai asserted.

The former governor lambasted the DMK for defacing railway signages with black paint, terming it a "mindless act of vandalism."

“The DMK's actions are a testament to their narrow-minded politics, which is detrimental to the state's progress. The DMK's hypocrisy is astounding. On one hand, they claim to be champions of the Tamil language, but on the other hand, they are destroying Hindi signages, which is a blatant disregard for the country's linguistic diversity," Tamilisai said.

Tamilisai also took potshots at the DMK's education policy, alleging that the party's leaders are guilty of doublespeak.

"While the DMK leaders send their children to schools where they learn multiple languages, including Hindi, they oppose the three-language formula for other students. This is a classic case of hypocrisy, and the people of Tamil Nadu will not be fooled," she said.

When queried about Chief Minister MK Stalin's assertion that his government has withstood pressure from the Centre, Tamilisai retorted that the DMK is indulging in politics of opposition for the sake of it.

"The DMK's modus operandi is to oppose every scheme and initiative of the Centre, without bothering to understand its benefits. This is not governance; this is politics of obstructionism," Tamilisai said.

Tamilisai also revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Coimbatore is purely for party work and not for any official announcements.

"Amit Shah will be meeting party cadres and discussing ways to strengthen the party's presence in the state. There will be no official announcements during this visit," added Tamilisai.