Tamilisai, Kushboo slam Stalin over Coimbatore assault case, seek resignation

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday lashed out at the ruling DMK government over the recent Coimbatore college student sexual assault case, accusing the state of failing miserably in ensuring women's safety.

Leading a protest organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha near the Chennai Collectorate, along with the party's state vice-president Kushboo Sundar, Tamilisai alleged that law and order in Tamil Nadu had ‘completely collapsed’ and that Chief Minister MK Stalin has ‘lost the moral right to continue in office’ if he could not guarantee safety for women.

"Women's safety in Tamil Nadu has become nakedly exposed. Even in a major city like Coimbatore, a young girl was brutally assaulted and left stripped, this reflects the collapse of law and order under the DMK regime," she said, addressing reporters after the protest.

Criticising the functioning of government helplines and the police, Tamilisai remarked, "Helpline 181 is not functioning properly; even the police are inactive. At this rate, we must see whether at least the Kavalan Silai' (police statues) are doing their job."

She warned that women might soon be forced to arm themselves for their own protection.

Praising VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan's remarks linking Tasmac liquor outlets to the growing crimes against women, Tamilisai said, "Prohibition in Bihar reduced crimes against women, but in Tamil Nadu, Tasmac continues to destroy families."

Echoing similar sentiments, Kushboo said crimes against women had risen by over 65% since the DMK came to power. "In Tamil Nadu today, no mother sends her daughter out without fear. If Stalin truly has a conscience, he should resign and stay home," she charged.

The BJP Mahila Morcha vowed to continue its protests until the government ensured women's safety across the State.