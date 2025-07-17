Tamilisai flays DMK for Siva’s Kamarajar remarks

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday strongly condemned DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva for “distorting the legacy” of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj.

“My heart aches. Tiruchi Siva has insulted the memory of the great leader by falsely claiming Kamaraj used an air conditioner and made remarks about ‘saving democracy’. This is a distortion of the truth,” she said in a statement.

Lashing out at the Congress for its “muted response” to the DMK’s alleged slander, Tamilisai said, “It’s painful that Congress, which reaps the political legacy of Kamaraj, has only offered nominal opposition.”

“DMK’s paid social media campaigners” were circulating vulgar posts showing an AC in Kamaraj’s room,” she alleged, urging Chief Minister M K Stalin to rein in both “his party workers and online paid coolies,” who are defaming a revered national leader.