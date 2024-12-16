Tamilisai criticises Kanimozhi’s statement on flood impact in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Criticising Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi's comment on the impact of the recent flood in Thoothukudi, senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accused the DMK leader of misleading the public over ongoing distress.

"Is everything the media reports a lie, or is what you are saying a blatant falsehood," the BJP leader asked in a social media post.

She went on to highlight the irony of Kanimozhi walking through knee-deep water while claiming there was no impact from the rain. "Is this what Dravidian model governance is about—misleading the public by saying that there is no impact from the rain," she questioned.

Tamilisai added that while people are suffering from the devastating effects of rain and floods, Kanimozhi’s statement dismissing the severity of the situation is misleading. "If you believe the flood damage is insignificant, it would be good if you could explain your perspective," she added, urging clarification from the MP.