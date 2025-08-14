Tamilisai criticises CM Stalin for watching ‘Coolie’ amid cleanliness workers' arrest

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for watching the newly released Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’ while sanitation workers were arrested during their protest in the city, demanding better wages.

In a statement, Tamilisai said it was disappointing that the Chief Minister chose to watch the film instead of meeting the workers, who have been on agitation for 13 days. “I saw how sanitation workers were removed from the protest site, forcefully arrested, and taken in around 14 buses. Nearly 800 were detained. The government cites a court order as the reason for the evacuation, but during my visit, I had said such removals should not be handled in this manner. It is distressing to see women who fainted being taken away in ambulances,” she said.

Tamilisai urged the Chief Minister to meet the workers and hold constructive talks to resolve the issue, rather than allowing the situation to escalate.

On Wednesday evening, Stalin watched Coolie at his Alwarpet residence along with the film’s crew and congratulated them. Meanwhile, the workers were arrested during their protest against the outsourcing of conservancy services and for permanent employment.