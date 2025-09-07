Tamilisai counters CM Stalin, credits BJP for conserving Ambedkar residence

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday responded to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to the London residence where B R Ambedkar had stayed during his student days.

In a social media post quoting Stalin’s remarks, Tamilisai Soundararajan said the BJP had purchased the historic house when it came up for auction to preserve it as a global memorial. “The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister mentioned his visit to the house where Ambedkar stayed in London. Today, the BJP has turned it into an archive for visitors. When the house came up for auction, the BJP examined the matter carefully and bought it for about Rs 30 crore. This reflects the party’s commitment to preserving Ambedkar’s legacy worldwide,” she said.

Referring to photographs displayed at the site, she added, “You said you were glad to see Ambedkar’s photo with Periyar. If it were you, you would have removed pictures of leaders with differing views. It is the BJP that has ensured Ambedkar’s fame is upheld.”

Tamilisai Soundararajan added that the initiative demonstrated the BJP’s efforts to honour Ambedkar’s contribution to society.