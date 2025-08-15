Tamilisai challenges Thiruma to quit DMK alliance over sanitation workers’ issue

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday challenged VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan to declare that his party would withdraw from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance if the State government failed to address the demands of protesting sanitation workers.

Speaking to reporters after attending the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam here, Tamilisai said the ongoing sanitation workers’ protest reflected widespread discontent. “If the government is not merciful towards them, can Thirumavalavan and the communists say they are ready to leave the alliance? People will then believe their statements,” she said.

Referring to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s Independence Day address criticising the Centre, Tamilisai questioned his stance on state autonomy, citing projects such as the Thoothukudi airport expansion, Chennai airport expansion, and Thoothukudi port development. “The Prime Minister is more interested in Tamil Nadu’s development than the Chief Minister. The State is placing its stickers on Central schemes,” she alleged.

On national issues, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had focused on national security and development, with GST aimed at economic growth. She also accused the DMK of electoral malpractice, claiming BJP votes were removed during her South Chennai parliamentary contest.

Earlier, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran hoisted the tricolour at Kamalalayam and distributed sweets. Leaders including H Raja, Kushboo Sundar, Karu Nagarajan, and Amar Prasad Reddy participated in the event.