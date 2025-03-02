Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam warns against fake representatives in media debates

CHENNAI: In a bid to maintain the integrity and authenticity of its public image, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday issued a stern warning to the general public and its members, cautioning them against believing or accepting views expressed by unauthorised individuals purporting to represent the party in media debates.

In a statement released by N Anand, general secretary of TVK, the party has unequivocally stated that only those views and positions articulated by officially designated spokespersons, ideology and propaganda secretaries, as announced by the President Vijay, reflect the authentic stance of the TVK.

“The TVK has been experiencing rapid growth, thanks to the overwhelming support of the people, and has been actively engaged in various activities, including the enrollment of members, conferring certificates of appreciation and incentives to students, and organising the Vettri Kolgai Thiruvizha and anniversary celebrations,” he emphasised.

“However, certain political parties, unable to tolerate the TVK's burgeoning popularity, have been attempting to masquerade their own supporters as TVK representatives, thereby perpetuating malicious views and opinions through media debates. This blatant misrepresentation has been strongly condemned by the TVK,” Anand said.

Anand also clarified that any opinions or views expressed by individuals not officially authorised by the TVK President or the Headquarters Secretariat, with the President's consent, do not reflect the party’s official position.

Further, the TVK general secretary urged the people of Tamil Nadu and his party cadres to exercise extreme caution and not to believe or accept views and opinions articulated by unauthorised individuals.