Tamil syllabus to reduce for classes 1 to 12; New textbooks from 2025-26 academic year

CHENNAI: To ease the academic burden on students, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced a reduction in the Tamil syllabus for classes 1 through class 12.

This revision comes in response to widespread feedback highlighting the extensive content in current textbooks, which were originally introduced in 2017, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Officials stated that the Tamil textbooks currently in use contain lengthy and less relevant lessons, making it challenging for students to cope.

After receiving multiple requests from parents, educators, and academic experts, the department initiated efforts to streamline the content.

Expert panels and textbook development committees were formed to review and revise the curriculum.

As part of the first phase, necessary corrections were made to the textbooks for Classes 1 and 2.

In the next stages, content from textbooks of Classes 3, 4, and 5 was reduced, focusing particularly on chapters with excessive length.

Further revisions include:

Reducing the number of units from 9 to 8 in Classes 6, 7, and 8.

Reducing units from 9 to 7 in Classes 9 and 10.

Cutting down from 8 to 6 units in Class 11 and Class 12.

The process of printing the revised textbooks is currently underway and is being carried out with urgency.

According to department officials, the newly structured textbooks will be implemented starting from the upcoming academic year.