Tamil scholar and Sahitya Akademi laureate Erode Tamilanban laid to rest with State honours

CHENNAI: Eminent Tamil scholar and Sahitya Akademi award-winning poet Erode Tamilanban, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 92, was cremated with full state honours at the Arumbakkam electric crematorium on Sunday. The ceremonial tribute included a police guard of honour, with 11 personnel firing 30 rounds in three volleys, as directed by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Tamilanban had been receiving treatment at a private hospital for severe respiratory complications. Despite intensive medical care, he passed away on Saturday. His mortal remains were placed at his residence in Koyambedu for public homage, where a steady stream of dignitaries, political leaders, writers, and admirers paid their respects.

Chief Minister Stalin personally visited the residence and extended condolences to the bereaved family. In an official message, he described Tamilanban as “an exceptional literary force whose life elevated Tamil language, culture, and scholarship.” Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also paid tribute on Sunday.

Born in 1933 in Chennimalai, Erode district, Tamilanban leaves behind an extraordinary and versatile literary legacy spanning classical poetry, modern verse, haiku, short stories, novels, plays, and children’s literature. His celebrated work Vanakkam Valluva earned him the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2004, along with multiple honours including the State’s Kalaimamani award.

Speaking to reporters after the cremation, VCK leader and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan hailed him as “a monumental treasure of Tamil thought and a global literary calibre voice.” He said Tamilanban’s passing marked “an irreplaceable loss to the Tamil world.”