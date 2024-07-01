Tamil National Alliance leader R Sampanthan passes away in Colombo at 91

CHENNAI: Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader Rajavarodayama Sampanthan passed away due to natural causes in Colombo late on Sunday at the age of 91. He was admitted to a private hospital earlier this week after suffering ill health, his family said.

The Sri Lankan Tamil politican, of the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK), was the sitting MP from the Trincomalee district.

On October 20, 2001, the All Ceylon Tamil Congress (ACTC), the Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front, the Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization, and the TULF formed the Tamil National Alliance (TNA). Sampanthan became the leader of the TNA that year.

Born on February 5, 1933, the political heavyweight had commenced his career as a lawyer. He joined the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi in 1956. On May 14, 1972 the ITAK, the ACTC, the Ceylon Workers' Congress, the Eelath Thamilar Otrumai Munnani, and the All Ceylon Tamil Conference formed the Tamil United Front (later renamed as Tamil United Liberation Front - TULF). Sampanthan was the TULF's candidate from Trincomalee in the 1977 parliamentary election which he won. He served as MP until 1983.

The leader was elected for a second term from 1997 to 2000. He was the Leader of the Opposition from September 2015 to December 2018.

Sampanthan contested the 2001 parliamentary election as a TNA candidate from Trincomalee and was elected and re-entered Parliament. He was the incumbent MP from the district until his death on Sunday.

