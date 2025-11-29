'Tamil Nadu’s voice cannot be ignored': CM Stalin slams Centre ahead of Parliament session

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday strongly criticised the Union government for what he described as a sustained and deliberate neglect of his state's legitimate demands, asserting that no government calling itself the head of the “world’s largest democracy” has the moral right to disregard the voice of an entire people.

His remarks come ahead of the upcoming Parliament session, where the state’s MPs are expected to raise several long-pending issues related to fiscal allocations, development projects, and federal responsibilities.

In a sharply worded statement, the Chief Minister said that Tamil Nadu’s concerns — repeatedly conveyed through official letters, direct representations, and even resolutions passed by the state Assembly — have failed to elicit constructive attention from the Centre.

"It is neither fair nor democratic for the Union government to remain deaf to the genuine needs and aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Tamil Nadu is among the highest contributors of tax revenue to the Union exchequer, yet continues to face what he described as injustice in the allocation of funds, project approvals and the release of dues under centrally sponsored schemes.

"Any person with a conscience will reject such discrimination," Stalin said, reiterating that the state would continue to defend the principles of federalism and equitable treatment.

Despite what he termed as the Centre’s "acts of neglect", Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu’s strong economic performance, noting that the state recorded an impressive 11.19 per cent economic growth — one of the highest in the country.

"We have achieved this progress not by bowing down under pressure, but by standing tall. We refuse to stoop; we will continue to walk forward with confidence," he declared.

The Chief Minister further asserted that the coming Parliament session would be crucial, and the Union government would be compelled to answer the questions raised by Tamil Nadu’s elected representatives.

He said the state’s MPs would strongly present the concerns of the people and demand accountability on issues ranging from GST dues and disaster relief funds to key infrastructure approvals.

Stalin stressed that Tamil Nadu, with its robust governance model and economic contributions, deserves respect and meaningful engagement from the Union government. "Our voice will be heard — not as a plea, but as a rightful demand in a democracy," he asserted