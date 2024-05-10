Tamil Nadu’s south, western districts likely to get heavy rainfall from May 11 to 13

CHENNAI: Several southern districts and some in the western part of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rainfall in the coming four days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Friday. This apart, the weathermen have also issued thunderstorm warning for one or two places in the State.

Among the districts, isolated places in Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari are likely to receive heavy rainfall from May 11 to 14. Similarly, some places in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore may also record heavy rainfall, the weather report added. Apart from these, Madurai is likely to get these rains on May 12, while Erode may get them on May 13, it added.

