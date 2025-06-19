Tamil Nadu's own state-level ranking system for HEIs on the anvil

CHENNAI: For the first time, the Higher Education Department will be introducing a state-level ranking system based on the indicators for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in Tamil Nadu. At present, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks institutions nationally.

“A state-level ranking system is aimed at improving the quality of higher education in Tamil Nadu and encourage students to choose institutions based on quality,” said a senior official from the Higher Education Department.

Only two – Kerala and Gujarat – have their own State-level ranking systems. Tamil Nadu’s state-level frameworks assess institutions based on specific criteria relevant to the State and help them improve their performance. “There will be key indicators in the ranking system such as teaching, learning and resources, including teacher-student ratio, students’ intake, qualification of faculties as per the norms and financial resources,” he added.

Since the indicators will also cover research and professional practice, it will cover the number of PhDs, publications, quality of publications, IPR and patents, and research projects. “Additionally, the ranking system will also see how the research works have impacted the public in a positive way,” he pointed out.

An expert committee, comprising high level authorities, educationists and other stakeholders, will be constituted and all the data given by the institutions will undergo rigorous verification. State-specific criteria and indicators may be used in the assessment.

The state-level rankings can contribute to improving the overall performance of institutions in national (NIRF) and global rankings. “By identifying areas for improvement, these rankings aim to enhance the quality of education offered by state HEIs,” stated the official. “TN has established itself as the leading State in the country for higher learning with an astounding Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). The ranking system will help improve GER more.”

Welcoming the department’s initiative, S Mahesh Kumar, a student consultant and career analyst in the city, said: “A new ranking method will also create healthy competition among institutions. Students will have multiple options to choose the institution of their own.”

61 STATE-RUN VARSITIES IN TAMIL NADU

(Source: State Higher Education Department)

Of which, there are…

1. Two Central varsities:

· Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur

· Indian Maritime University, Chennai

2. 29 Deemed-to-be universities

3. 8 private varsities

4. 22 State varsities

· 13 function under Higher Education Department