Tamil Nadu’s inclusive growth deserves constant telling: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that the inclusive growth of Tamil Nadu deserves constant telling, and it should be loud and clear.

Retweeting the video footage of founder and CEO of Kissflow Suresh Sambandam’s interview on the sustained growth of TN in various spheres and outperforming all major states, the CM said, “Tamil Nadu’s inclusive growth deserves constant telling. Our history must shape the minds of tomorrow. Truth must be spoken, to destroy falsehoods and guide truth - seekers and change-makers.”

CM extends Easter Greetings

Earlier in the day, the CM extended his greetings to the brethren on the occasion of Easter and said, “May love prevail and rule the world! May the preaching of Jesus Christ guide us to eliminate hatred and violence and to promote harmony.”