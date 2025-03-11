Tamil Nadu’s health system weak, says OPS

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday condemned the State government over the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Thoothukudi district. He stated that the negligence of the DMK regime in filling vacant doctor posts led to such deaths.

A pregnant woman from Sirupadu village in Thoothukudi district and her unborn child died due to the non-availability of a doctor at the primary health centre in Pudukkottai. She was referred to the government hospital in Thoothukudi after waiting for a doctor for four hours. This is strongly condemnable, OPS said.

Recalling his last November statement, OPS said that 6,000 doctor posts were vacant in the State. The Health Minister had assured that the vacant posts would be filled soon, but the ground reality remains the same, OPS said.

Several hospitals still don’t have doctors, the former Chief Minister said.