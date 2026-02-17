Tamil Nadu’s economy expands 39% in five years, ranks among India’s fastest-growing major states: RBI

The RBI’s updated state domestic product series, released in December 2025, shows that only Assam posted a higher five-year expansion at 45 per cent. Tamil Nadu’s 39 per cent growth placed it ahead of Karnataka (36 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (35 per cent), Rajasthan (34 per cent), Bihar and Andhra Pradesh (33 per cent each), Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand (31 per cent each), and Telangana (30 per cent).

The five-year period covers the pandemic-affected FY2020 and the subsequent recovery phase through FY2025. The data indicate that Tamil Nadu sustained momentum despite the economic disruption during the early part of the cycle.