Tamil Nadu’s 1,076 km coastline facing significant stress

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s 1,076 km long coastline is under increasing stress. A 2023 study by the Central University of Tamil Nadu found that nearly 28 per cent of the coastline is eroding at over one metre per year, while roughly 41 per cent of the state’s coast is already in retreat.

The state’s Mangrove and Coastal Restoration Mission confirms that over 250 erosion protection structures are now in place along high-risk shores.

To understand what’s changing and how fishing families are adapting, DT Next spoke to Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), and Selvaraj, a development associate with the foundation who has worked across the coastal regions for over two decades.

“Even a small man-made change could affect the ecosystem,” Selvaraj said. “There are sand dunes across the seashore where sea turtles lay eggs. Now, due to sea erosion, the government has placed stones that damage the estuary. These sea turtles play a vital role in preserving coral reefs, which in turn keep the biodiversity intact, ultimately benefiting fishing communities.”

Much of MSSRF’s work began after the 2004 tsunami and has continued across Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Ramanathapuram. Interventions include artificial reefs, community crab farming, and restoration of mangroves.

“The projects that combine local knowledge with scientific support have shown better continuity and replication,” said Soumya. One of them involves ghost net recovery and reuse. In Ramanathapuram, where discarded mussel nets had caused significant marine pollution, women from fishing households are now being trained to upcycle this waste into handicrafts. “They collect the nets, clean them, and use the design like a mat to make items that resemble cosmetic accessories. It’s a one-month training, and they make and sell these products,” Selvaraj explained.

“Earlier, many women were going to fish markets with no protection from the sun, carrying heavy loads. Now they use solar dryers to prepare and package fish products, and with microfinance and skilling support, their earnings have increased,” said Selvaraj.