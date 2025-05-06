Tamil Nadu: Mild dip in temperature brings relief to denizens from Kathiri heat

CHENNAI: Several parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai experienced a dip in temperature, up to 4-degree Celsius. However, some parts of the State, especially Ramanathapuram, recorded higher-than-usual temperature levels.

On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that southwest monsoon will likely begin, on May 13, a bit early this year, over the Andaman and southeast Bay of Bengal.

Due to this change, in the isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lighting and gusty wind until May 12. The wind speed will be at a speed of 30-40 km, said IMD.

“The maximum temperature on May 6-7 in TN and Puducherry will increase by 2-3 degree Celsius gradually, and will remain unchanged from May 8-10,” said the IMD.

On May 6, Ramanathapuram experienced a stronger heat wave than normal, as temperature increased by 4 degrees. “Chennai (Meenambakkam), Erode, Coimbatore, Madurai and several other districts saw a decline of temperature by 4 degrees Celsius than usual level,” IMD stated. Vellore experienced a higher temperature level of 38.6 degrees, and it was low in Dharmapuri with 21.6 degrees.

Popular weather blogger Srikanth told DT Next, “The weather condition will not cause any major change in Chennai or surrounding areas other than thunderstorms at isolated places for a few weeks. The temperature may increase in Chennai, when the wind blows from the western direction.”