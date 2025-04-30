Tamil Nadu: Youth sexually abuses 13-year-old girl; held

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Tuesday arrested a youth under Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. The accused Vinod (25), a welder from Pattukkottai, reportedly was in love with a class 8 girl from the locality and Vinod had promised to marry her.

On Monday, Vinod reportedly took her to a secluded place and had sexually abused her. The girl who managed to escape from Vinod, ran to her house and passed on the information to her parents.

Subsequently, her parents approached the Pattukkottai All Women Police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case under various sections, including Pocso Act, against the accused and arrested him.