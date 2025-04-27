Tamil Nadu: Youth held for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

TIRUCHY: A 24-year-old youth was arrested on charges of impregnating a 14-year-old girl in Thanjavur on Saturday.

S Kaviyarasan, a resident of a village in Thanjavur had an affair with a 14-year-old girl from the same village. Kaviyarasan had sexually abused her with a false promise of marriage and the girl became pregnant. However, soon after the girl became pregnant, Kaviyarasan stopped speaking to her.

Meanwhile, the parents who noticed a change in the girl’s physical appearance, enquired the girl about the same. The girl narrated the incident and immediately a complaint was filed with the Thanjavur All Women Police who registered a case. The police arrested Kaviyarasan on Saturday and lodged him in the prison.