Tamil Nadu: Youth attempts suicide over losing Rs 2 lakh to online fraud

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old college student attempted to end his life by consuming poison after losing Rs 2 lakhs in an online investment scam in the Nilgiris.

Police said the native of Pudukottai was studying at a college in the Nilgiris. He fell into a trap based on an Instagram link promising double the returns on his investments.

He reportedly invested up to Rs 2 lakhs over a period of time, even by borrowing money from his friends. When the withdrawal was sought because of an emergency, the fraudsters refused to return the money and kept delaying the process.

As he felt depressed over the debt, the youth took the extreme step in the hostel room on Wednesday.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)