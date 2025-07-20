Tamil Nadu women prisoners to get beautician training

CHENNAI: The Department of Prisons and Correctional Services will soon roll out the free beautician training programmes in a step towards enhancing the reformation of inmates at the Special Prisons for Women across the state.

The initiative aims to help inmates develop practical skills and pursue their passions, supporting their rehabilitation and eventual reintegration into society. The department, as part of its reformation programme, is all set to introduce certified beautician courses for inmates at the special prisons for women in Vellore, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchy.

A few months ago, the department introduced free training in beautician courses at the Special Prison for Women (Puzhal - III) in Chennai, in response to demand from some of the inmates. Following an overwhelming response, the department has decided to extend the free training programme to women inmates at other special prisons for women across the state.

"The training programme has proven to be an effective therapeutic outlet for both the learners and their fellow inmates, who avail of their services. We are seeing a lot of positivity and calming effect among the beneficiaries of the programme, which was launched in June last year. Many have expressed their happiness as the programme helps them to groom them and look young," said Nigila Nagendran, the Superintendent of Special Prisons for Women (Puzhal-III), adding that so far, 30 inmates have completed the training programme.

Senior officials noted that there are over 750 women inmates, including 245 convicts, across the five special prisons for women. Most of the women prisoners, aged between 25 and 35, stand to benefit from the course.

It will also empower them to start their businesses upon release, with the Discharged Prisoners' Aid Society stepping in to provide financial assistance to help them establish beauty parlours.

The government has also responded positively to the proposal to extend the programme to other prisons and issued an order sanctioning Rs 8.80 lakh to set up the training facilities. "Each unit will be established at a cost of Rs 2.20 lakh," said a senior official, and noted that the facility would soon be created in other women's prisons.