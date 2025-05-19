Tamil Nadu: Woman, cows electrocuted in paddy field in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: A 60-year-old woman in Ariyalur and three cows she had taken for grazing were electrocuted in a paddy field in the late hours of Sunday.

K Maruthayee had taken her cows to a field in Sikuppanur village in Ariyalur's Thoothoor but had not returned home for hours.

Her anxious family went in search of her and found her and the cows dead in the paddy field after live wires fell on them.

They passed on the information to Tangedco officials, who shut the power supply and informed the police. Maruthayee's body and cattle carcasses were retrieved, and a case was registered.