Tamil Nadu: Wild boar damages crops, forest department distributes compensation to farmer

TIRUCHY: The Forest department from Thanjavur on Monday distributed compensation to a farmer who lost their crops after the wild boars damaged them.

It is said that the farmers cultivating crops near reserve forests are advised to approach the forest officials if their crops are damaged by the wild animals which would facilitate the officials to recommend compensation after a field study.

Accordingly, Sekar, a farmer from Kurumpoondi village in Thanjavur district was cultivating tapioca in an area of four acres last year and the crops that were ready for harvesting.

However, the wild boars prowled on the field and damaged the crops on one acre of land. Sekar and the family members chased the wild animals away after a few hours of fighting with them.

The frustrated Sekar, later, passed on the information to the Thanjavur divisional forest officials. Based on the information, the officials visited the field, enumerated the damage and recommended compensation to the Tamil Nadu forest department headquarters.

Based on the recommendation, the forest department released a compensation of Rs 7,500 to Sekar.

On Monday, the District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam handed over the compensation to Sekar in the presence of the District Forest Officer Ananda Kumar. DRO Thiyagarajan and Forest Ranger Ranjith were also present.

