Tamil Nadu: Villagers crowdfund Rs 25 lakh to buy bus for govt school

CHENNAI: The villagers near Orathanadu in Thanjavur district have come together and donated a van worth Rs 25 lakh for the convenience of students studying in a government school.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the initiative took place in Keelaiyur village, at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Thirumangalakottai.

The school has around 250 students from nearby villages, and many of them have faced difficulties due to poor transport facilities.

Recognising the need, residents from three villages, along with former students of the school, started a trust.

Through this, they purchased a van worth Rs 25 lakh and handed it over to the school’s headmaster for use of students.