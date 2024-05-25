Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi to chair meeting of vice-chancellors

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi will chair a meeting of vice-chancellors in Ooty, said the Raj Bhavan in an announcement on Saturday.

The two-day meeting on May 27 will be attended by University Grants Commission chairperson M Jagadish Kumar and other academicians.

The vice-chancellors of all universities in Tamil Nadu, experts, academicians, senate and academic council members, and others will attend the meeting, said a Maalaimalar report.

The summit will discuss the ways to enhance the quality of higher education in Tamil Nadu. Seminars will be held on various topics, sources added.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Governor Ravi is scheduled to visit Kotagiri on May 29, according to the report.