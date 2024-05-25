Begin typing your search...

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi to chair meeting of vice-chancellors

The two-day meeting on May 27 will be attended by University Grants Commission chairperson M Jagadish Kumar and other academicians.

25 May 2024 11:55 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi will chair a meeting of vice-chancellors in Ooty, said the Raj Bhavan in an announcement on Saturday.

The vice-chancellors of all universities in Tamil Nadu, experts, academicians, senate and academic council members, and others will attend the meeting, said a Maalaimalar report.

The summit will discuss the ways to enhance the quality of higher education in Tamil Nadu. Seminars will be held on various topics, sources added.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Governor Ravi is scheduled to visit Kotagiri on May 29, according to the report.

