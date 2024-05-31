Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University invites applications for UG courses from June 3

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) on Friday informed that candidates can apply to join Under Graduate courses from June 3.

According to the notification issued by TANUVAS, online applications are invited from the candidates of Tamil Nadu for admission to the undergraduate degree programs (BVSc and AH) and B.Tech., (Food Technology, Poultry Technology and Dairy Technology) for the academic year 2024-25 from June 3, 2024 10 am to June 21, 2024 - 5 pm.

"For online applications, prospectus, eligibility criteria, mode of selection and other details, please visit https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in from June 3, 10 am onwards. Candidates should fill, upload necessary documents/certificates and submit applications online on or before June 21, 2024 5 pm, " Chairman, admission committee (UG) said.

Further, the TANUVAS said only online applications will be accepted, other formats will summarily be rejected and candidates need not send the hard copy of applications.

"For online applications, guidelines, number of seats reserved for NRIs, wards of NRIs, NRI sponsored and foreign nationals quota, please visit https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in, " added the Chairman.

Notably, in the BVSc & AH course, 660 seats are available in Madras Veterinary college, Veterinary College and Research Institute - Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Orathanadu, Salem, Theni and Tiruppur.

40 seats are available in each B.Tech., Food Technology and B.Tech Poultry Technology and 20 seats are available in the B.Tech Dairy Technology course.

In this, 15 per cent of total seats for BVSc & AH are reserved for candidates selected by Veterinary Council of India and 15 per cent of total seats for B.Tech Food Technology are reserved for candidates selected by ICAR, Government of India.