Tamil Nadu: Vaniyambadi GH hit after downpour

CHENNAI: Heavy rains lashed Vaniyambadi and surrounding areas in Tirupattur district on Friday, leaving several parts of the town waterlogged, including the premises of the government hospital and major roads.

Rains started to pound around noon and continued for over two hours, inundating low-lying areas. The sudden downpour overwhelmed the rainwater drainage systems, leading to waterlogging of streets in Vaniyambadi, including those near the Government Hospital and bus stand.

Patients visiting the Vaniyambadi GH faced difficulties as the outpatient and emergency wards were waterlogged. The inundation made access to treatment challenging, especially for the elderly and those in wheelchairs. Hospital staff struggled to manage the situation as the water levels rose around the building.

Public transport was also affected. Commuters at the Vaniyambadi bus stand walked through ankle-deep water to reach buses, while two-wheeler riders were seen stranded.

Municipality workers were deployed with earthmovers to drain rainwater from hospital grounds and roads. Despite efforts, many areas remained inundated late into the evening.