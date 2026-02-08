Tamil Nadu: Udangudi thermal plant trial operations begins

Officials indicated that the unit is progressing steadily and is likely to be commissioned by March.

The Udangudi project, executed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Power Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), consists of two supercritical units of 660 MW each.

The project, launched in 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 13,077 crore, is designed to improve efficiency and ensure a reliable power supply across the state.