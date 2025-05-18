Tamil Nadu: Two killed in accident in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Two people were killed in an accident when a van rammed into a two-wheeler in Virudhunagar's Rajapalayam on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Kovai Nachiyarpuram post on the Rajapalayam-Sankarankoil road.

The deceased were identified as Veeralakshmi (50), wife of Vairamuthu, Murambu in Rajapalayam and her grandson Kamalesh (10).

A van hit the rear end of the bike driven by Vairamuthu, after the driver lost control of the van. Both the victims succumbed to injuries on the spot, sources said.

Vehicular traffic was affected for some time until the accident site was cleared. Rajapalayam South police inspected the site and held enquiries.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against Mayaperumal (31), the van driver, sources said.