Tamil Nadu: Two cops suspended for letting sand smuggler escape

CHENNAI: A special sub-inspector (SSI) and a head constable were placed under suspension in Namakkal on Wednesday for letting a sand smuggler escape.

Acting on a tip-off that sand was being smuggled in a lorry from Karur, Superintendent of Police S Vimala directed a police team to conduct a vehicle check at Valayapatti on the Namakkal-Tiruchy Road.

The police intercepted a lorry laden with sand, which was escorted by a car. Officials asked SSI Shankar and head constable Govindaraj to bring the car. "While the lorry was taken to the police station, the cops turned up without the car and claimed that the car had developed a snag.

They said they asked the owner to bring the car," the police said. Inquiries, however, revealed that the SSI and constable had knowingly allowed the smuggler to escape. Therefore, the SP issued an order placing the two cops under suspension, and further inquiries are on.