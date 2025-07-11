Tamil Nadu: TRB to fill vacant PG posts of various depts

CHENNAI: To fill as many as 1,996 vacancies of post graduate assistant, physical director and computer instructor in school education and other departments under Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has invited applications till 5 pm of August 12.

The exams for the three different posts appointed by direct recruitment through online mode have been scheduled on September 28.

The pay range for the post graduate assistant, physical director (grade 1) and computer instructor (grade 1) will be between Rs 36,900 to Rs 1.16 lakh per month.

Candidates have been directed to apply only through online mode on the official website: (https://www.trb.tn.gov.in).

Of the 1,996 vacancies, as many as 1,916 posts are current vacant posts and 80 are backlog vacancies. And, as per department-wise vacancies, as many as 1,699 vacant posts are under the Directorate of School Education, 23 posts under Most Backward Class (MBC) Welfare Department, 81 posts under Adi-Dravidar Welfare (ADW) Department, 31 under Tribal Welfare Department, 43 posts under Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), 16 posts under Coimbatore Corporation and four positions under Madurai Corporation.

Further, six posts each and seven posts are to be filled in the Differently Abled Welfare Department – Visually/Hearing Impaired and TN Forest Department, respectively.

As far as reservation is concerned, the TRB notification stressed that 69 percent reservation will be followed, with 18 percent for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and a minimum of 30 percent of the total vacancies will be reserved horizontally for Women candidates.

Additionally, reservation of 20 per cent is to be followed by TRB for candidates who have pursued education in Tamil medium of state-run schools.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) recently announced that the consultation for the appointment of 2,342 new Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) will be held in Chennai between July 14 till 18.

While the transfer counselling within the education department and ADW and Tribal Welfare department is currently underway.