Tamil Nadu TRB releases annual planner for 7,535 vacancies

CHENNAI: The Teacher's Recruitment Board (TRB) on Monday released a tentative annual planner with notification for 7535 vacancies for different posts.

As per the notification from the planner 2025, for 232 vacancies like associate professor, assistant librarian and assistant director (physical education) in AU, the exam is scheduled in April.

Subsequently, for the post of associate professor law/assistant professor law/assistant professor pre-law, the notification will be released in January for 132 vacancies and the exam is scheduled in May.

And, for 4,000 vacancies for the post of assistant professor in arts and science colleges, the notification has already been called by TRB and the exam has been scheduled for July.

In the case of the Chief Ministers Research Fellowship (CMRF), the notification will be called in June for 180 students and the exam will be announced in September.

Furthermore, for the post of postgraduate assistant, the notification will be called in August for the post of 1,915 vacancies, with the exam scheduled in November.

And, for Bachelor in Training (BT) assistants and Block Resource Teachers' Educators (BRTE), the notification will be called in September for 1,205 vacant posts and exams announced in December.

For the 51 vacant posts of Block Educational Officer (BEO), the notification will be called in November and an exam scheduled in March 2026.

Additionally, on the request by universities on a need basis, notifications will be called for associate professors/associate professors of university colleges of Tamil Nadu.