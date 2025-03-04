Tamil Nadu: Transport unions plan stir on March 6

CHENNAI: The Federation of Transport Corporation Unions, consisting of CITU and AITUC, has called for a rally at the Secretariat on March 6 to seek a budgetary allocation of funds to compensate for the losses suffered by the State transport undertakings and demanded the announcement of dates for the next round of talks on wage revisions.

According to the unions, wage agreements for transport employees have been delayed, causing financial strain on workers.

“Transport corporation employees are retiring without receiving due benefits, leading to widespread dissatisfaction. The transport sector is also facing multiple challenges due to inadequate budgetary funding. Despite repeated appeals, the required budget allocations for transport corporations have not been met,” they said.

The unions have been protesting for over a decade urging the State government to allocate funds to meet the shortfall between income and expense. “In 2022, the government passed an order to provide viability gap funding to the corporation. But the government thas not allocated the funds as requested by the corporations yet,” the unions claim. With the State Budget for 2025-26 to be presented this month, the unions have decided to take out a rally from Pallavan Illam to the Secretariat.