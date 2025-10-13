Tamil Nadu: Transport department to crack down on overcharging omnibus operators during Deepavali rush

CHENNAI: The Transport Commissioner has directed all regional and deputy transport commissioners to conduct strict inspections of omnibuses during the Deepavali festive period from October 14 to 21, to prevent operators from collecting excessive fares from passengers.

According to a release from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, the officials have been instructed to take appropriate action against Omni buses found violating fare norms. Motor vehicle inspectors will be deployed at toll plazas to expedite the movement of State-run and express buses by providing them with separate bays.

The inspectors will also examine omnibus buses from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States to ensure that their tax payments and travel documents are in order. Action will be taken against vehicles found with irregularities.

Passengers can lodge complaints about excess fares or other issues via phone, WhatsApp message, or voice recording using helpline numbers issued by the Transport Commissionerate and regional offices.

The department has also urged omnibus operators not to overcharge passengers and to cooperate with enforcement measures to ensure smooth and safe travel during the festive season.