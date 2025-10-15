Tamil Nadu: Transport department announces helpline to prevent customers from being fleeced

CHENNAI: With a surge in festive travel ahead of Deepavali, the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety has issued a public advisory urging passengers to report overcharging by private omnibus operators.

The department said several complaints had been received regarding exorbitant fares being collected from passengers travelling to their hometowns. To ensure swift redressal, dedicated contact numbers and WhatsApp helplines have been established across regions.

Commuters can call the toll-free number 1800-425-6151 of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety in Chennai or contact the respective regional offices to register their grievances.

Regional helplines include 97893 69634 (Chennai North), 93613 41926 (Chennai South), 90953 66394 (Madurai), 93848 08302 (Coimbatore), 96773 98825 (Villupuram), 98400 23011 (Vellore), 78456 36423 (Salem), 99949 47830 (Erode), 90660 32343 (Tiruchy), 90257 23800 (Virudhunagar), 96981 18011 (Tirunelveli), and 95850 20865 (Thanjavur).

The Commissionerate assured that immediate and appropriate action would be taken against operators found guilty of overcharging passengers.