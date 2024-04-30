Tamil Nadu Transport corporation to operate 965 special buses this weekend

CHENNAI: To facilitate hassle-free travel of passengers during the weekend, the state transport corporations would be operating 965 special buses from Friday to Sunday in addition to their daily services.

An official release said that the transport corporations would operate 290 special buses on Friday and 365 buses on Saturday from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Salem.

From Koyambedu, it would operate 55 special buses on Friday and Saturday to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru.

From Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode, 200 special buses would be operated to various parts of the state.

The passengers are advised to make use of the online ticket booking facilities to plan their trip.