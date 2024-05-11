Tamil Nadu Transport corporation starts operating additional bus services via ECR

CHENNAI: State Transport Corporations has started 100 additional buses via ECR to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam in addition to the daily regular service from the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus at Koyambedu.

According to the transport corporation's officials, with the increase in the patronage for the buses plying via ECR, additional buses were being operated from the Koyambedu terminus.

After the shifting of the outstation buses plying via GST road to the newly opened Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, the corporations were operating about 170 buses via ECR.

"With the increase in the bus crew, we have started operating about 100 buses in addition to the regular services via ECR to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Velankani, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, " the official said.

The corporation also operates buses from Kilambakkam terminus via Tindivanam to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Velankani, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.