Tamil Nadu: Training camp on pre-conception and pre-natal diagnosis inaugurated

CHENNAI: A skill development training camp to improve the pre-conception and prenatal diagnostic techniques programme was inaugurated by the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian at Omandurar Government Hospital here on Saturday. The training will be provided in four zones – Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Kanniyakumari. "When this government took charge, the child sex ratio was 931 girls for 1,000 boys, but due to various measures, the childbirth mortality rate has come down to 940 girls. The training camp is being launched to achieve an equal number of girls for boys,” said the minister.

The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT) online portal was launched on Saturday. “Through this portal, the manual process of new applications, renewal, payment of fees, connection and removal of doctors, connection and removal of scan machines in government and private scan centres has been completely changed,” the minister added.

In addition, a manual on behalf of the government has been published to enable private doctors and hospitals to handle all the procedures and problems related to maternity according to the law. This manual will be helpful to obstetricians working in government and private hospitals.